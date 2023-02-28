Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,727. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.