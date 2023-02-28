Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Central Japan Railway Stock Performance
Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,727. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
