Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Down to $46.84

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEUGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.84, but opened at $45.43. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 35,542 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $651.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

