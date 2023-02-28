Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 6,871 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $497,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,042.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

CDAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. 1,494,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after buying an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after buying an additional 658,046 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,849,000 after buying an additional 131,408 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after buying an additional 1,663,456 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ceridian HCM

A number of analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

