Certara (CERT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Certara Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Certara stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Certara by 71.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.