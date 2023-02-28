CEVA (CEVA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/17/2023 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/14/2023 – CEVA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2023 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
CEVA Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 131,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,547. The firm has a market cap of $731.88 million, a PE ratio of -31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.14. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.
