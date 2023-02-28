CEVA (CEVA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2023 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2023 – CEVA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

CEVA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 131,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,547. The firm has a market cap of $731.88 million, a PE ratio of -31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.14. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CEVA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 96.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 109.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

