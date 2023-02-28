Chardan Capital Trims Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price to $12.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Wallbox Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $5.46 on Friday. Wallbox has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Analyst Recommendations for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

