Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.45 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Articles

