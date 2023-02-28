Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7,500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,216,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

LNG opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.87.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.