Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.51 and a 200 day moving average of $169.50. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

