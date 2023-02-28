Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $890.03 million and $50.72 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared toward mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.

Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

Chiliz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

