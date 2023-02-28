Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,955 Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Stratus Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the third quarter worth $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the third quarter worth $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRS opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Stratus Properties

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

Featured Articles

