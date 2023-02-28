Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFV opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0383 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

