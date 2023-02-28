China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $4.21 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
