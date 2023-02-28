China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $4.21 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

