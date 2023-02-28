Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KDNY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,056. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

