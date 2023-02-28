CI Investments Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Booking worth $60,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,521.08 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,537.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,292.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,034.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 122.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

