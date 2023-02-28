CIBC Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$86.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.56.

Stantec Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$79.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$83.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.97.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

