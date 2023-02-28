CIBC Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$86.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.56.
Stantec Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE STN opened at C$79.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$83.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.97.
Stantec Increases Dividend
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Further Reading
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.