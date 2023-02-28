Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,262,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,292,464 shares.The stock last traded at $48.35 and had previously closed at $46.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.
Ciena Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $89,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,553,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,902 shares of company stock worth $3,801,728. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ciena
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 454,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 159,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 52,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
