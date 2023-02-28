Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,262,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,292,464 shares.The stock last traded at $48.35 and had previously closed at $46.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $89,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,553,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,902 shares of company stock worth $3,801,728. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 454,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 159,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 52,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

