Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $542,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,465 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

