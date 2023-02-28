Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 83,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,571,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NYSE:ADM opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

