Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 372 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.8% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 138,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,094 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

EOG opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

