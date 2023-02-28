Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 55 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REGN opened at $757.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $736.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $716.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

