Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 96 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $706,686.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,515,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $706,686.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,515,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $9,182,949. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $287.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.18 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

