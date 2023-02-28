Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Citizen Watch Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHCLY remained flat at $30.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. Citizen Watch has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

Citizen Watch Company Profile

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services.

