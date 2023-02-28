CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) & Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Head to Head Review

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Codexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.34 $2.23 million N/A N/A Codexis $138.59 million 2.19 -$33.59 million ($0.51) -9.08

CN Energy Group. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codexis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Codexis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CN Energy Group. and Codexis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A Codexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Codexis has a consensus target price of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 306.77%. Given Codexis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codexis is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Volatility & Risk

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A Codexis -24.24% -21.34% -14.28%

Summary

Codexis beats CN Energy Group. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market. The Novel Biotherapeutics segment targets new opportunities to discover and improve biotherapeutic drug candidates. Its products include screening kits and Codex HiFi Hot Start DNA Polymerase. The company was founded in January 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

