Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,074 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,505,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24,198.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 255,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 254,084 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 480.5% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 238,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 197,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,278,000 after buying an additional 182,739 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

