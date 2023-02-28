Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 132,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 356,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HNW stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

