Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,654 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,289,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 721,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,941 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,851,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,555,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 109,795 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.