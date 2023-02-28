Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

