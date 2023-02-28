Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $2.08 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 17.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8,179.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 608,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,131,000 after acquiring an additional 600,712 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

OVV stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

