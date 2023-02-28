Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXP stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

