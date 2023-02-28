Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.
AGCO stock opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
