Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.