Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $44.56. Approximately 5,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

