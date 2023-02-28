Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.75% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $37,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after buying an additional 146,270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 96,852 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 238,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $83.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.239 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.