Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $31.80 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $31,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,060.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

FSTA opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

