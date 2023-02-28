Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $35.32 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 135.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,395,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 8,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. The firm has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

