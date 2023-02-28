Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 199,112 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,112 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $33,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69.

