Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Update

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Community Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of ALBY stock remained flat at $18.00 on Tuesday. Community Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

