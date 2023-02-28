Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Update

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Community Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of ALBY stock remained flat at $18.00 on Tuesday. Community Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.
About Community Capital Bancshares
