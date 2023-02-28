Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the January 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,407,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFRUY. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CFRUY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. 1,266,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

