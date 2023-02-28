CompoSecure (CMPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect CompoSecure to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPO opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $522.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CompoSecure news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 19,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,608.47. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,952,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,988.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,832,423 shares of company stock worth $15,675,052. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CompoSecure by 334.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

