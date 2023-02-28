Compound Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $49.09 or 0.00211132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $356.78 million and $23.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00101275 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00053856 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000867 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.89189026 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $29,981,355.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

