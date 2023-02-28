Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNCE. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNCE opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Concert Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,170.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,636 shares of company stock worth $350,763. Corporate insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Articles

