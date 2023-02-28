Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $537.45 million and $184.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00410428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00090216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00652365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00570636 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00177638 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530,078,937 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,529,855,309.034619 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21721884 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $150,065,781.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

