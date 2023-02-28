Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $58.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Consensus Cloud Solutions traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $40.69. Approximately 45,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 107,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

CCSI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

The firm has a market cap of $806.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

