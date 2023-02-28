Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.25.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.