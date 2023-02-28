Contrasting AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) & Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) and AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AUO shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AUO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and AUO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 9.96% 9.10% 6.18% AUO N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $777.55 million 0.96 $453.16 million $2.73 9.85 AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and AUO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than AUO.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AUO has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and AUO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50 AUO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.26%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than AUO.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats AUO on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About AUO

AUO Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

