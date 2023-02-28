Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,777. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

