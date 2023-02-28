Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

CPA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised shares of Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.13.

NYSE CPA opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.32. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $96.99.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copa will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

