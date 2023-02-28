Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
CPA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised shares of Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.13.
Copa Price Performance
NYSE CPA opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.32. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $96.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
About Copa
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.