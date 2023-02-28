Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.24

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $70.93, with a volume of 614717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

