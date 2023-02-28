Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg Sells 24,793 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $571,230.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

