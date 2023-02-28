Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,910,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.39% of Corteva worth $3,423,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 14,864.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Corteva by 535.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 993.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

CTVA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,466. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

